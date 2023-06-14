Albar Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 117,304 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,000. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 3.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

