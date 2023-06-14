Albar Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Albar Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the period. Ashland accounts for about 7.3% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ashland were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,723,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

