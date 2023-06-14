Albar Capital Ltd Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.5% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $509.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.67 and a 200 day moving average of $427.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $512.57.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

