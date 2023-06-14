Albar Capital Ltd Has $5.25 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Albar Capital Ltd reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,085 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 2.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

