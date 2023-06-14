Albar Capital Ltd Invests $32.37 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 259,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,373,000. FMC accounts for 12.1% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.21% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after acquiring an additional 363,184 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $105.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

