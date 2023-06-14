Albar Capital Ltd Invests $5.48 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. Trane Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

