Albar Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000. Aptiv makes up about 3.8% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

NYSE:APTV opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

