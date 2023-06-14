Albar Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Albar Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,444 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 308,804 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics accounts for about 3.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STM opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

