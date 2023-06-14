Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALD Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84. ALD has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Get ALD alerts:

About ALD

(Get Rating)

Read More

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.