Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in May

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aleafia Health Price Performance
Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Aleafia Health
