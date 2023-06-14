Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in May

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

