Alerce Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Aadi Bioscience accounts for about 24.1% of Alerce Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alerce Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Aadi Bioscience worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

AADI stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.77.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 329.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,885,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,390 shares of company stock valued at $554,422. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

