Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
