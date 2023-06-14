Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $7,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

