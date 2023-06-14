Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

