Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Takes Position in MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,559,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,000. MariaDB comprises approximately 2.8% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned approximately 13.74% of MariaDB as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of MariaDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,066,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

MariaDB Trading Up 2.5 %

MRDB opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12. MariaDB plc has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

MariaDB Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in the United States of America, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers MariaDB Community Server, an open-source relational database; MariaDB Enterprise Server, a production-grade open-source database, delivers performance, data security, replication, clustering, and availability; SkySQL, a fully-managed cloud database service enabling the user to deploy and manage MariaDB Enterprise Server, Xpand distributed SQL, ColumnStore, and Serverless Analytics powered by Apache Spark SQL as database services; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed SQL database, combines the scalability of a NoSQL database with the robustness of a SQL database; and MariaDB ColumnStore, an analytics and data warehousing solution, extends MariaDB Enterprise Server with distributed, columnar storage and a massively parallel processing shared nothing architecture, transforming it into a standalone or distributed data warehouse for ad hoc SQL queries and advanced analytics without the need to create indexes.

