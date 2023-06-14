Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.69.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.9 %
BABA opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.