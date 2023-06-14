Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.69.

BABA opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

