Alight Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,500 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,058,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,152,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after buying an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Okta Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

