Alight Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 29,428.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RingCentral Trading Up 0.3 %

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $62.51.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

