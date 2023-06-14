Alight Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 3.3% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,324,000 after purchasing an additional 404,571 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

