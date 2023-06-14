Alight Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 5.5% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

