Alight Capital Management LP Invests $2.94 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. Schlumberger comprises 3.1% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Price Performance

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.