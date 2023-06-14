Alight Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Alight Capital Management LP cut its stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Riskified accounts for about 2.5% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Riskified worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 534,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 298,662 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 482,540 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Riskified by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSKD. TheStreet downgraded Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Riskified Price Performance

About Riskified

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

