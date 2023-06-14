Alight Capital Management LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $410.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

