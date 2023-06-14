Alight Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alight Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Price Performance
NYSE UNP opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
