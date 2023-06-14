Alight Capital Management LP Takes $394,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 228,579 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

