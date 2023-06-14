Alight Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

