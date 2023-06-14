Alight Capital Management LP Trims Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alight Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 1.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 418.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

