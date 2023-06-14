Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Lifted by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for 1.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $322.02 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.