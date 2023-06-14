Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

