Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Stryker by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 870,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 709,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.68. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

