Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

