Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $276.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $277.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

