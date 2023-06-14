Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRT opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.18. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

