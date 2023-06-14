Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.46.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

