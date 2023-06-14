Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $695,382,115,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

