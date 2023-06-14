Allred Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.