Allred Capital Management LLC Has $259,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,923.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 77,216 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,501,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after buying an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $96.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

