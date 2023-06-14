Allred Capital Management LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $851.12 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $682.18 and a 200-day moving average of $620.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

