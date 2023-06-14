Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,102 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $86,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,910,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,310,000 after buying an additional 951,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,216 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 846,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.