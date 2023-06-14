Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

