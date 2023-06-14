Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $159.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

