Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.