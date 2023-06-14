Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630,449 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

