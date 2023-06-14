Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 4,368 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

