Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $199.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

