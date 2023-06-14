Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $120.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.