Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $120.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
