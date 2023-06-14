Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.83.

NOW opened at $554.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.96, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $563.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

