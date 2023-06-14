Almitas Capital LLC Acquires 44,968 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44,968 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 432,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 200.0% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 51.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 163,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.