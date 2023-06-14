Almitas Capital LLC Acquires 46,230 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund comprises 1.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 734,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,741.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,767 shares of company stock worth $3,287,126 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 160.29%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

