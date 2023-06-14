Almitas Capital LLC Acquires 81,478 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 16,974.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

