Almitas Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

CPZ stock opened at 15.30 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 18.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

